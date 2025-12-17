Richmond police investigating shooting, victim expected to survive

article

Officers with the Richmond Police Department are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Police said the victim in the shooting on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue had to be airlifted to a local hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police did not give a specific time of when the shooting happened, but they did post some details on social media at around 6 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said investigators will remain at the scene for the time being.

The block will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while police conduct their investigation.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to the violence.

Police did not say anything about the shooter or if there was a threat to the public. No potential suspect information was provided.

This is a developing news story.