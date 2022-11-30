Richmond sex trafficker convicted, faces 25 years to life

article

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced Wednesday her office has convicted Richmond resident Jerry Likaerie Graham of human trafficking.

A jury Tuesday convicted the 37-year-old of sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of an adult, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, pandering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Graham was also found guilty of an enhancement for a prior conviction for forced oral copulation. Graham was on parole for a prior human trafficking conviction in Oakland when he committed the most recent crimes.

The DA's office said Wednesday in a statement that Richmond police were alerted by ankle monitor data in November 2021 that Graham was engaged in suspicious activities in an area of the city known for commercial sexual activity and at west county budget motels.

Police worked with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force and others to gather enough evidence to arrest and convict Graham. Authorities have also provided support and services to several of his victims - one of whom was a 15-year-old girl.

"The diligent pursuit of justice, in this case, has removed a dangerous, repeat offender who preys upon young, vulnerable women from our community," said Becton, in a statement. "The outcome of the case is also empowering to the survivors by providing them with a foundation of justice upon which to continue their healing."

Graham is expected back in court for sentencing in February 2023 and faces a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.