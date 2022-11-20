Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

article

Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post.

According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.

The suspect was wearing the same clothing, black jacket, maroon or dark-colored sweatshirt with a hood, and gray jeans in both incidents. They also carried a dark-colored backpack according to officials.

Police in Richmond are looking for a person they say is responsible for groping at least two people.

Police provided two photos of the alleged suspect, but no other description.

SEE ALSO: 3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

If you see the suspect, you are asked to contact Richmond police.