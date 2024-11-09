Richmond sideshow ends with impounded cars, arrests

article

A sideshow in Richmond with hundreds of participants and dozens of cars blocking the streets ended with the arrests of nine people and impoundment of four cars, police said Saturday.

The Richmond Police Department said they arrived at the sideshow in the 1300 block of Canal Boulevard around 12:20 a.m.

There were over 200 participants, and when police arrived, they tried to escape, including "driving erratically on the sidewalk, over medians, and driving the wrong way."

One of the cars was disabled with the deployed spike strips.

"Sideshows are illegal and pose serious risks to everyone involved. These reckless gatherings put lives at stake, from participants to bystanders. Our officers are dedicated to keeping Richmond safe—let’s all do our part to discourage these dangerous activities," Richmond police said.