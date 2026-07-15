Rifle stolen out of San Jose assistant police chief's unmarked car

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The Brief On Tuesday morning, the San Jose Police department responded to a residence in south San Jose after a report of a car burglary. The suspect broke into the assistant police chief's unmarked police car the night before and stole a firearm that was locked in a mounted safe inside the car. The identity of the suspect is not yet known.



The San Jose Police Department is searching for a firearm stolen from the assistant police chief's unmarked police car. The assistant chief noticed the theft early Tuesday, officials say.

On Tuesday morning, SJPD responded to the assistant chief's residence in South San Jose after a report of a car burglary.

Firearm stolen from police car

What we know:

The suspect or suspects broke into the unmarked car the night before and stole a firearm that was locked in a mounted safe inside the car.

The police car was parked outside Assistant Police Chief Ali Miri's home. The chief reportedly sent out a department-wide notice acknowledging the theft.

"The investigation is still ongoing and active, so we have no new details to share at this time," said Stacie Shih with the San Jose Police Department.

No suspects have been identified.

Dig deeper:

Sources describe the weapon as a Patrol SBR, or short barrel rifle similar to this.

Law enforcement analyst and former SJPD officer Michael Leininger says weapons are supposed to be stored in your trunk if possible, in some sort of secure box with a substantial lock.

"If, in fact, these thieves were able to remove this weapon from that secure environment, then it wasn't really a secure environment," Leininger said. "Is it attached with a nut and bolt, is it welded, how heavy is it, how secure is the lock? But clearly, this incident indicates whatever the police department used in this instance did not cut it."

Leininger says there should be a sense of urgency in the department now; both to recover the weapon, and also to understand how this could have happened.

"I think the policies and procedures…this is a great opportunity to revisit those, but in the interim, that weapon is out on the street.

San Jose Police Department