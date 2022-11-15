Riverside County deputy, daughter killed in suspected DUI crash

article

A Riverside County Deputy and his daughter were killed in a DUI crash in Riverside County, and the suspected driver has been arrested for two counts of homicide among other charges, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road east of Bridge Street in Hemet.

According to CHP, the victims - identified as 45-year-old Daniel Jacks Jr. and his daughter 19-year-old Hannah Jacks - were traveling east on Gilman when they crashed head-on into an SUV that had crossed the center divider and traveled into their lane of traffic.

Jacks Jr. served as a correctional deputy for the Riverside Sheriff's Department, officials confirmed. Jacks Jr. had been with the department since 2008, and had worked in the Indio Jail, the Palm Desert Station, and most recently the John Benoit Detention Center.

Hannah Jacks was remembered as an "incredible" dancer. A memorial had grown outside her Hemet dance studio by Monday night.

The alleged DUI driver, 47-year-old Scott Bales of Morena Valley and a 45-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Bales was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested for two counts of homicide in addition to DUI and causing injury to his passenger, CHP said.

No other details were immediately available.