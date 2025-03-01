Road closure following crash in Danville

The Brief A crash has shut down an intersection in Danville Officials said the road is expected to be closed for five hours It's unclear how many cars were involved and the extent of possible injuries



A car accident has shut down some roads in Danville and officials are asking the public to seek alternate routes.

Danville police, San Ramon Valley Fire, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon due to a "major traffic collision."

Officials said they expect the roads to be closed for around five hours.

There is no danger to the public, but motorists are asked to avoid the area and to plan for extra travel time.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear. It's also unknown if there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.