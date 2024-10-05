Road rage incident leads to fatal crash in Santa Rosa

The Brief Two cars were "road raging" when one crashed into a third, separate car, killing the woman passenger The male driver and child inside the car with the woman were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries



A woman is dead, and a man and child were injured after two other cars were involved in an earlier road rage incident in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first two cars were "road raging" while driving southbound on Stony Point Road when one of those cars lost control and turned left into a lane heading northbound traffic and ended up hitting a third car.

The driver hit the car on the passenger side, where the woman was sitting. CHP said she died at the scene.

The male driver of the third car and the child were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Their status is currently unknown.

The driver that struck the car was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It's unclear if there were any passengers in that car.

Officials did not share any details about the other car involved in the initial road rage. It wasn't immediately made clear if that driver stayed at the scene or if they had any passengers as well.

It's also currently unknown what the circumstances were that led up to the road rage.

CHP is asking drivers to avoid the area of Stony Point Road by Rohnert Park Expressway.

KTVU has reached out to CHP for more information.