Robbers steal from camera store in San Francisco's Union Square

Robbers walked off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a camera store in San Francisco's Union Square.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the theft occurred at the Leica Store on Saturday, just a few hours from closing time and hours after hundreds of people gathered for a FIFA World Cup watch party in the middle of a busy shopping weekend.

The loss totaled about $180,000 in merchandise and $20,000 in damage to the store, the Chronicle reported.

Last week, Police Chief Bill Scott and Mayor London Breed revealed plans to keep Union Square safe and bustling.

This time last year, several high-end stores became victims to smash-and-grab robberies.

Stores including Louis Vitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Neiman Marcus were forced to replace glass windows, doors and merchandise.

Police say they've increased the presence of officers in the area and arrested key prolific suspects in last year's robberies.