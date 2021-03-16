Robbery investigation leads to fatal police shooting in Hayward

A suspect was shot and killed by Hayward police on Tuesday after driving his vehicle into patrol cars.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in a Motel 6 parking lot located in the 30000 block of Industrial Parkway.

Police Chief Tony Chaplin said officers were trying to detain four people inside a blue Volkswagen that was possibly used in a robbery.

Chaplin said since December 2020 the department has responded to and investigated at least 12 robberies. He said in most of the cases, the victims were elderly women "returning to their cars after using bank ATMs."

In the latest robbery incident, the victim and several witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was a blue Volkswagen with a white paper license plate on the rear bumper.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Monday and tried to initiate a stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Subsequent investigation led officers to the location of the vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6. When officers tried to apprehend the driver and occupants, he accelerated, striking police cars multiple times, authorities said.

Hayward police officers opened fire and the driver was struck several times. He later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. An officer was also injured during the incident and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver and injured officer are being witheld.