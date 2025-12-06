Robbery suspect arrested after Fairfield pursuit in stolen truck

article

A man was arrested in Napa County on Saturday morning after allegedly escaping into a home in Fairfield, absconding with a set of keys and leading police on a pursuit in a stolen truck.

Fairfield Police Department officers were called about 8 a.m. to a convenience store at 2329 North Texas Street on reports of an armed robbery, according to a department statement.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but officers found him around 10:10 a.m. near Fairfield Avenue and Tabor Avenue.

"Upon spying officers, the man ran and began jumping fences into residential backyards," according to the FPD. "Officers swiftly worked to set up a perimeter, using drones and a coordinated team in an effort to locate the suspect."

The FPD reported that the suspect broke into a home in the area and robbed the homeowner of their keys to use their pickup truck as a getaway vehicle.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office and the FPD pursued the truck through Fairfield, into Suisun, onto Highway 12, and then westbound onto Interstate 80. However, the suspect’s reckless driving prompted authorities to terminate the chase.

Officers received real-time alerts from the vehicle as it passed Flock cameras in Solano County at Mankas Corner and Suisun Valley Road at 10:37 am, and cameras in St. Helena on Highway 128 at 11:27 am.

The truck was ultimately found in Napa County just before 11:45 a.m., and sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Vallejo resident Kevin Kepford while recovering a firearm that was allegedly used in the two robberies.

Kepford was booked into Solano County Jail on numerous felony charges including armed robbery, home invasion robbery, carjacking and felony invasion.