Robbery suspects arrested after police chase in Santa Rosa

Several suspects were arrested in Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon after leading police on a brief pursuit

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called just before 1:15 p.m. to the area of Fulton Road and Occidental Road on reports of a vehicle following another car, according to a department statement.

The person who reported the suspicious vehicle also reported that it appeared to be "occupied by multiple individuals" and that at least one of the occupants was armed with a handgun.

An officer found the suspect vehicle in southwest Santa Rosa and attempted to stop it, but the car failed to stop and instead led the officer on a pursuit "at moderate speeds" through city streets.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in a neighborhood, where one of the passengers exited with a handgun that was equipped with an extended magazine.

"Responding officers quickly detained that individual nearby and recovered the firearm," the SRPD said. "A high-risk stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle, and the remaining occupants were detained without incident."

The department said that an investigation revealed that the suspects "had attempted to rob the victim they were following."

"All suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges, including attempted robbery, conspiracy, gang-related offenses, and weapons violations," the SRPD said.

The suspects’ names were not released.