Expand / Collapse search

Roe v. Wade lawyer dies, former student says; as Supreme Court reconsiders landmark abortion case

By Tyler O'Neil
Published 
Updated 2:58PM
News
FOX News

Supreme Court allows Texas abortion law to remain in effect for now

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can file a lawsuit against the state's ban on most abortions but allowed the law to remain in effect for now. The law makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo -- normally around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Sarah Weddington, one of the attorneys who argued the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade in 1973, died at the age of 76, a former student said Sunday. 

"Sarah Weddington died this morning after a series of health issues," Susan Hayes, a Democratic attorney running for Texas agriculture commissioner who is a former student of Weddington's, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Her reported death comes while the Supreme Court is considering a case with the potential to reverse the landmark abortion case.

RELATED: Supreme Court’s conservative majority suggesting changes to limit US abortion rights

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more of this story on FOX News.