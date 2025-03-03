The Brief John Reed Elementary School in Rohnert Park was broken into early Monday morning. The break-in resulted in extensive damage to the school. Classes were canceled Monday as the school assessed the damage and police investigated the break-in.



Classes at John Reed Elementary School in Rohnert Park were canceled on Monday following a break-in that caused extensive damage.

School officials could not confirm the break-in to KTVU, but a Monday morning alert from John Reed Principal Kristy Corbett to parents said the break-in occurred in the early morning hours.

KTVU obtained a copy of Corbett's message.

"I am deeply saddened to inform you that our school was broken into…. resulting in significant damage to our facility," Corbett said in the message. "Due to the extent of the damage and the ongoing police investigation, we must cancel school for all John Reed students today."

Preliminary reports indicated suspects broke into and damaged some classrooms at John Reed Elementary School, but it is still unclear if anything was stolen or what the suspects' motive was.

However, school officials noted many of the classrooms contained iPads and teachers' laptops, which could have been targeted for theft. Officials also told KTVU that as much as 80% of the school was affected by the break-in.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety conferred with the school following the break-in and suggested the Monday closure in order to allow authorities to investigate the crime.

John Reed Elementary School is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

The school – located at 390 Arlen Drive – is a transitional kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school, and is part of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.