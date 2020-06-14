Rohnert Park man arrested after leading police on high speed pursuit

article

A Rohnert Park man was arrested late Saturday night after leading police on a chase from Petaluma to Cotati, the Petaluma Police Department said.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ty Kumre, was allegedly leading a "sideshow" in a residential area of Petaluma, performing donut maneuvres in a Ford Mustang around a crowd of onlookers. A Petaluma officer witnessed the show during a routine patrol, and upon his approach, Kumre fled at a high rate of speed, according to the officer.

Kumre led the officer on a high-speed chase from Adobe Road to Stage Gulch Road and back into Petaluma on Lakeville Highway, where other officers were set up. Once in Petaluma, the pursuit continued on Casa Grande Road back to Adobe Road and into Penngrove until the officers discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons, with speeds at times exceeding 100 mph. The Sonoma County Sheriff Department, the California Highway Patrol, and a CHP helicopter took over the chase, and located the vehicle in Cotati, where a deputy performed a high-risk stop.

Kumre and a 16-year-old passenger in the car were detained without incident, though the passenger was later released to a parent.

Kumre was arrested for suspicion of felony evading, child abuse, and exhibition of speed. His vehicle, which was modified for street racing, was impounded, and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.