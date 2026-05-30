Rohnert Park police seek hit-and-run driver who injured 2 children

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The Brief Two children were injured in a crash just before 9:25 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bodway Parkway and Waterside Lane. One of the victims suffered major injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, which was identified as a silver Dodge Durango SUV.



Rohnert Park police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two children in a crash on Friday night.

What we know:

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers were called just before 9:25 p.m. on Friday to the intersection of Bodway Parkway and Waterside Lane on reports of the crash and found the two children injured at the scene.

The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, and one was reported to have suffered major injuries.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the two victims were riding an electric scooter in the area when they were struck by a silver Dodge Durango SUV that fled the scene after the collision.

What you can do:

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, and asked anyone with information to contact RPDPS Officer Hayes at 707-588-2681.