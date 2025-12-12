Roofers create holiday magic for Oakland homeowner

The Brief Crews from RK Roofing & Construction are working hard this holiday season to provide a new roof to an Oakland homeowner in need. Marie Wilson has been an Oakland resident since 1968, and said the roof hasn't been replaced in 20 years.



An East Bay roofing company is building some holiday magic.

Crews from RK Roofing & Construction are working hard this holiday season, doing what they always do; building a roof.

The difference this time is they're doing if for free, for a deserving grandmother in Oakland.

"I woke up one day to see what I can do to get back and start looking around, and it took literally four months to find someone we can donate the roof to," said Ken Nwokedi from RK Roofing & Construction.

Marie Wilson is the grandmother who is getting the new roof. An Oakland resident since 1968, she said the roof hasn't been replaced in 20 years.

"I really and truly don't have the finances to do it and my prayer was Lord to help me be able to get a roof before the weather starts," Wilson said.

Wilson is out of state, supporting an ill family member. She said she learned about the new roof after a friend from church submitted her for consideration.

She said this holiday season, knowing that her home is getting a new roof is a blessing.

"I am blessed," said Wilson. "I've never had anything like this happen to me. There's no worrying about a payment at the end of the month. There's no worry about whether they can take the roof or take the house."

Nwokedi said RK Roofing & Construction has replaced several roofs in the very same neighborhood.

He said building a roof for free is his way of paying forward all the support he's received over the years since he started the business more than 20 years ago.

"We only had the one truck, now we got several and it makes sense to sort of pay it forward," said Nwokedi.

Nwokedi also said he hopes this build inspires others to cut out the middleman, and donate their skills and time to those in need.