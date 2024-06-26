A Berkeley restaurant has been named among the best pizzerias in the nation by The New York Times.

New York Times food writer Brett Anderson rated Berkeley's Rose Pizzeria as one of the 22 best pizza shops in the country.

Rose Pizzeria, located on University Avenue, is known for its thin-crust pies with slightly charred and crispy edges. The pie toppings aren't splashy but have some flair, as Anderson points out, like the She Wolf, with burrata, garlic confit, olives, capers, and oregano, and the Alpine Gold, with Yukon gold potatoes, truffle creme, green onion, smoked mozzarella, pecorino, and black pepper.

The pizza joint is owned by married couple Gerad Gobel and Alexis Rorabaugh, who met while working at Bar Agricole in San Francisco, according to Berkeleyside. Rose Pizzeria draws on the couple's fondness for wood-fired pizzas, though they use an electric PizzaMaster oven at their restaurant that still achieves the thin-crispy crust.