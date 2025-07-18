Ross Dress for Less opening 2nd San Francisco Market Street location

article

The Brief The new Ross store is located at 901 Market Street, one block from their other store. Shoppers can go to both stores to find name brand, designer apparel. The grand opening on Saturday will feature live music.



In a time when retail openings and closings in downtown San Francisco can go either way, this latest news is a gain. Ross Dress for Less, the popular off-price apparel and home fashion chain, is opening its second Market Street store, just one block away from its current store.

Company representatives say the grand opening on Saturday will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music starting at 8:45 a.m., just before doors open to the public. The entertainment is expected to last two hours.

The new store is located at 901 Market St. in the commercial space that once housed Saks OFF 5TH. That retailer announced its impending closure back in spring 2023.

"Our Company was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area over four decades ago and remains home to our headquarters and over 60 stores. We’re excited to build on that success in the city of San Francisco with a second location on Market Street," said Jim Conroy, Ross Stores, Inc. chief executive officer. "The current Market Street store opened in 1986 and remains one of the most visited by our customers across our fleet of over 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores. While other retailers have shuttered stores, we saw a great opportunity to deliver even more value to the city and the entire Bay Area."

Conroy is right. The current store on Market Street is popular. A line to get in can often be seen stretching out the door during peak hours.

The new store's hours will be Monday through Sunday, from 8:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m. That's where company representatives say you can find great deals on an "ever-changing assortment of apparel and home goods."

Beyond bargains, there are other benefits to the community. That includes the creation of an expected 90 jobs for both full and part-time employees. The company will also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco - Tenderloin Clubhouse. The company did not indicate what the amount of that donation would be.

Ross is headquartered in Dublin, California. As of May 3, the company has 44 more than 1,800 stores in 44 states, the Washington D.C., as well as Guam.

Shoppers can now rejoice and double their fun when they look for name brand, designer apparel at Ross locations in the downtown area.

