The Placer County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe they spotted 13 young hikers Monday morning in the Tahoe National Forest who they believed were missing as the Royal Fire rages nearby.

At 6:30 a.m., the sheriff wrote on social media that the hikers, ranging in age from 16 to 20 years old, could not be found.

About an hour later, the sheriff said a helicopter crew found a group that they believed to be the group and would send out a search and rescue team to find them.

On Sunday, Sheriff spokesman Ty Conners told KCRA-3 in Sacramento that they found four empty cars at the Palisades Creek trailhead, near the southern area of the fire zone.

Conners said the hikers intended to go camping on the opposite side of the burn area, but the trailhead was caught in the flames.

The Royal Fire started Sunday in the Tahoe National Forest west of Soda Springs near Soda Springs Road.

As of Monday, the fire had burned about 170 acres.