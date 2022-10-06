Rudsdale High School reopens after shooting on campus

Rudsdale High School students are back on the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, just over a week after six people were shot there.

It was a slow morning and not a lot of students showed up for class. But many that did were greeted with hugs from staff members.

"We have behavioral health staff on campus ready to give them a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, a hug for them if they need it. We’ve got food here, there are activities to help them bond, and process what they all went through here," said Oakland Unified School District Director of Communications John Sasaki.

Police cars were also stationed in front of the campus to make students and staff feel safe.

"Not all of our kids are here today, and that’s understandable but we want all of them to know, maybe some of them will see the news today, just know that we’re here for them ready to serve them," said Sasaki.

Oakland Police said at least two gunmen entered the Rudsdale Continuation High School on Sept. 28 and immediately started shooting. A security guard, counselor, two other campus employees and two students were shot. Police believe the shooting was gang-related, and are still looking for at least three suspects at large.

"It left a lot of people in a lot of pain, so we call on those people who are responsible to come forward and to surrender," said Sasaki.

On Wednesday, students at Bay Tech, a charter school on the King Estates campus, returned to find new safety protocols and extra security. Families dropping off students had to go through a series of checkpoints, where their license plate numbers were logged and parents were screened.

On Thursday, students at Rudsdale and those who are part of the Newcomer High School program were able to return.

Sasaki said while some of those students might still be home because they're scared or traumatized, the district is hoping in the coming days more of them feel safe enough to return to campus.



He said the district has added extra staff, along with violence interrupters from the city. They are also working on installing a secure door entre system, revamping the lobby, and upgrading surveillance cameras and the staff's portable radio system.

"We’re going to do our part to make sure kids know there are other ways to deal with their anger, deal with their conflicts. But we as a city need to do that collectively because it’s been a very tough year, and we all need to get past this point," said Sasaki.