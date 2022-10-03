Oakland school shooting surveillance video released

Oakland police have released surveillance video that captures the moment shooters entered an Oakland high school last week and wounded six people.

The brief video shows a few students gathered outside Rudsdale High School when two alleged suspects, including one holding an apparent gun, run inside the school on September 28. The suspects dash back out of the school seconds later.

The video released by police does not show the shooters firing their weapons.

Six people were injured in the shooting on the King Estate campus, which comprises a cluster of schools — Rudsdale, Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Authorities said two of the victims were found inside Rudsdale.

Authorities said two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the shooters. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police department.