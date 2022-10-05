Students return to Oakland campus one week after school shooting

New safety protocols and extra security are in place as students s returned to an Oakland campus, one week after a school shooting that injured six people.

Parents dropping off their children found a series of checkpoints as they arrived at the King Estates campus Wednesday morning.

More than 250 of the 350 students at Bay Area Technology School showed up for classes greeted by four security guards, teachers and staff.

"Hugs, kisses and they got right down to work," said Superintendent Seth Feldman. "This is the safest place in the world right now following an incident."

Oakland police said three suspects are still at large after a gang-related shooting on campus. At least two gunmen entered Rudsdale Continuation High School and began shooting. A security guard, a counselor, two adult students, and two other campus employees suffered gunshot wounds.

BayTech has since made several changes including abandoning the cafeteria at the front of the campus and designating a new area for lunches, not allowing drop-offs and pick-ups at the front of the school, and quadrupling security at the school.

Every car had its license plate logged and parents or visitors were screened upon entering the gated entry and exit driveway.

"I appreciate that they’ve actually taken visible steps," said parent Michael McDaniel, Jr. "It’s something tangible…we’ve got checkpoints now. It’s not just an open thoroughfare."

Despite the new safety measures, emotions were still mixed, even for some of the kids.

"[My daughter] was nervous this morning until she got out of the car," said parent Cindy Barisione. "Then her little smart-aleck self started coming out so she’s fine."

BayTech said counselors, psychologists and therapists are on campus to help students experiencing anxiety or other trauma related to the shooting.

Oakland Unified School District, which runs the King Estates campus, said the other schools will reopen Thursday and resume classes.

That concerns some parents who tell KTVU they’ve complained about lax safety protocols at the campus in the past. At least four complained that gaps or previous incidents of crime had not been addressed by the district.

"I wish to God that there was more security to help to at least try to keep our kids safer," McDaniel, Jr. said. "I have that kind of overwhelming fear because I have to let him go away from me and my protection."

While BayTech is a charter school, armed guards are not allowed on campus since the property is leased out by the district.

Feldman said he would like the added layer of security.

"What’s frustrating to me iis we want to give the best that we can give to our kids and at times we just can’t give them the best because of outside forces," he said.

OUSD addressed additional campus security in a statement. "The process of renovating various aspects of the campus is well underway, and still fluid, with more options possibly coming down the pipeline. But now, the District is adding staff to the site, along with violence interrupters from the city. We are installing a secure door entry system, upgrading cameras, upgrading the staff portable radio system, and we are revamping the lobby space and reception desk."

