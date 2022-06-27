Rudy Giuliani slapped by supermarket employee while campaigning for son

article

A man has been arrested after he allegedly slapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a grocery store on Staten Island.

According to the NYPD, the 39-year-old suspect, a worker at the store, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back at a ShopRite in the Charleston section of Staten Island around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Video obtained by the New York Post shows Giuliani standing among a small circle of people with his back turned to the surveillance camera. A man approaches, puts his hand to Giuliani's back and continues to quickly walk by. A woman standing next to Giuliani immediately begins to caress his back where the man touched.

Giuliani was out campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of New York.

Andrew Giuliani worked as an aide in the Trump White House and as a commentator on the conservative network Newsmax, but he has never held elected office. His father says that when he was mayor and his son a teenager, his son was helpful to him.

The attacker was taken into custody by the police. The suspect's name and charges are not currently available.

Giuliani refused medical attention at the scene.

This past week, Rudy Giuliani's unsupported accusations and the fallout of election fraud claims became the centerpiece of hearings from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FOX 5 NY and The Associated Press contributed to this report.