Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Fort Tejon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PST until MON 11:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
High Surf Warning
from MON 5:00 PM PST until TUE 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Coronavirus
KTVU FOX 2
article

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani, speaks at a news conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.