Rush Limbaugh, conservative talk radio pioneer, dead at 70

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced. Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show.

Limbaugh is considered an influential media figure and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988.

The program began on national syndication with only 56 radio stations, and grew to be the most-listened-to radio show in the United States, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. Up to 27 million people tuned in on a weekly basis and Limbaugh referred to his passionate fan base as "Dittoheads," as they would often say "ditto" when agreeing with him.

Limbaugh spent his career as arguably one of the most beloved and polarizing persons in American media.

In his final radio broadcast in December 2020, Limbaugh thanked his listeners and supporters, revealing at the time that he had outlived his prognosis.

"I wasn't expected to be alive today," he said. "I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today."

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn.

