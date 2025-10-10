Displaced RV residents at closed VTA station ordered to move again

The Brief Nearly two dozen displaced RV residents from San Jose’s Columbus Park are being forced to move again after temporarily parking at a closed VTA station. The VTA has declared the site off-limits, saying the vehicles will be considered in "trespass and unlawful occupation" after 5 p.m. Friday. City officials say shelter and safe parking options are full, leaving residents frustrated and uncertain about where to go next.



The fallout from San Jose’s recent cleanup of its largest homeless encampment at Columbus Park continues, as nearly two dozen displaced RV residents are being forced to move yet again — for some, the fourth time in as many weeks.

RV residents facing eviction from closed VTA station

What we know:

About 20 RVs have been parked at the closed Almaden light rail station in South San Jose since last month’s sweep. After granting a one-week extension, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has notified residents that their vehicles will be considered in "trespass and unlawful occupation" as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The Almaden station has been closed to passengers for five years, but VTA says it remains in use for rail operations. When the RVs initially parked at another active VTA station without permission, officials temporarily relocated them to the closed site as a short-term compromise.

"I just feel like no one is listening," said Yari Castillo, who lived in an RV at Columbus Park for a year. "We just want our voice to be heard."

Featured article

City officials said outreach teams have contacted all of the RV residents at the Almaden lot. Of the 20 vehicles there, 12 had previously been offered shelter or participation in the city’s RV buyback program.

Some residents have joined waiting lists for spots at "safe parking" sites, but many say they are seeking a more stable, long-term solution.

"We want to partner up with city and county officials and everyone to come to a solution to this RV crisis," Castillo said. "Homelessness is one thing, but we live in RVs."

Columbus Park sweep

The backstory:

The city began clearing the Columbus Park encampment in mid-August, where officials said more than 120 lived-in vehicles were parked. Many residents left with nowhere to go.

VTA initially ordered the RVs at the Almaden lot to move by Oct. 3, but later extended the deadline by one week.

"We are hoping that everyone will work together to be part of helping to get an extension here at this site until there is a permanent location for these folks to park safely," said Lori Katcher of SURJ — Showing Up for Racial Justice, a group advocating for the displaced residents.

VTA and city officials respond

What they're saying:

In a statement, VTA said it is approaching the situation with "urgency and compassion."

"We ask the community for patience and support as we work to resolve this unexpected situation," the agency said. "VTA remains committed to maintaining the safety, accessibility, and functionality of our transit system, while coordinating with local partners to address broader regional challenges.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the situation reflects the city’s broader housing struggles.

Related article

"This situation was avoidable and is unfair to both the RV dwellers who are being shuffled around the city and the neighbors who see the impacts," Mahan said.

He added that most residents at the Almaden site had been offered housing or the RV buyback option at Columbus Park but declined.

"VTA and the county aren’t left with great options," Mahan said. "But I can tell you that San Jose will not allow RVs to choose to permanently park on public streets when alternatives are being offered."

Safe parking sites at capacity

San Jose currently operates two safe parking sites, including one on Berryessa Road, which together accommodate more than 120 vehicles and provide security and support services.

Both are at full capacity, and city officials say no new sites are planned unless directed by the City Council.