Sac State police say man recorded woman in campus bathroom

Sacramento State University police said they are looking for a man who recorded a woman in a campus bathroom.

Police said the victim was in a restroom stall when she saw a cell phone coming from the next stall, recording her without consent.

Officials released a picture of the suspect who was wearing a dark cap and hoodie, and a medical style face mask.

A witness tried to confront the man, but he took off, according to officials.