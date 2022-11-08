Sac State police say man recorded woman in campus bathroom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State University police said they are looking for a man who recorded a woman in a campus bathroom.
Police said the victim was in a restroom stall when she saw a cell phone coming from the next stall, recording her without consent.
Officials released a picture of the suspect who was wearing a dark cap and hoodie, and a medical style face mask.
A witness tried to confront the man, but he took off, according to officials.