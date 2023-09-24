Sacramento father of 6 gifted new car

A father of six in Sacramento was gifted a new car after several months of having to ride his bike to work.

Isaac Taylor was given a car thanks to Caliber Collision, travelers insurance, and Family Promise of Sacramento.

Taylor lost his car in an accident, and ever since then, he has been riding his bike to and from work to be sure he's providing for his kids.

"Struggle is just a part of getting to the next big thing," he said. "How could I feel like I deserve it? Knowing that there's people that go through worse situations than I? I mean, how did I become so fortunate?"

Over the years, Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Collision have gifted more than 500 vehicles to community members in need.