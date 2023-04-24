Sacramento Kings star fractures finger, 'doubtful' for game 5 vs. Warriors

article

Sacramento Kings superstar De'Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his index finger on his left shooting hand, according to ESPN.

Because of the injury, Fox would need to play with a protective covering over his finger, and will likely be listed as doubtful for game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

According to the report, the injury happened during game four on Sunday.

In Sacramento's game 4 loss to the Warriors in San Francisco, Fox played 40 minutes, dropped 38 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Right now, the first round NBA Playoff series is tied 2-2.

Games five and six will be played in Sacramento.