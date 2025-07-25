Clock ticking toward Safeway worker strike

The Brief Thousands of Safeway employees could walk off the job if a labor agreement isn't reached by midnight on Friday. The grocery chain said it remains committed to continuing negotiations with UFCW Local 5, the union representing Bay Area and Northern California Safeway workers. UFCW Local 5 said it has spent months pushing for a new contract with better pay and healthcare benefits



The clock is ticking for a deal to be reached between Safeway and the union representing tens of thousands of its workers, or a strike could begin.

Midnight deadline

What we know:

UFCW Local 5, which represents about 25,000 Safeway employees in the Bay Area and Northern California, said that if an agreement isn’t reached by midnight Friday, grocery store workers will walk off the job.

The strike could affect about 240 stores, including most in the Bay Area.

Safeway said it is working to balance the needs of both its employees and customers.

Union leaders said negotiations have been ongoing since March.

Grocery store workers are seeking better pay, improved retirement benefits, and lower healthcare costs.

"While Safeway has offered improvements in wages, healthcare benefits, and retirement, they are not improvements enough for us to be able to recommend that deal to our membership," said Jim Araby of UFCW Local 5.

Safeway hiring temp workers

What's next:

In anticipation of a possible strike, Safeway has posted signs at stores seeking temporary workers.

"We are working diligently to balance the needs of our associates and customers, maintain our position as a trusted choice in the market by delivering consistent value, and ensure the long-term sustainability of our business in a highly competitive grocery industry," the company said in a statement.

Labor relations expert Dr. Robert Ovetz said the Northern California dispute is part of a broader, nationwide "stand-up strike" movement by UFCW workers in six other states.

"It becomes more likely to be disruptive. And a disruptive strike is a successful strike," said Ovetz. "We should all be concerned about the food chain, the supply chain of food around the country. And it's a lot bigger than just this strike at one supermarket. It's also about the tariffs that are gonna increase prices."

As the deadline nears, both sides are working feverishly to reach an agreement, while workers and customers brace for the worst.