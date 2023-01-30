Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end

The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end.

The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.

That's thanks to a donation of a prefabricated, modular bathroom.

Previously, Gov. Newsom had called for a pause on state funding for the project, as part of the outcry over a proposed $1.7 million price tag, and a two-year time frame.

