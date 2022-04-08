Sal Castaneda's favorite San Francisco ballpark eats and beer

article

People can talk all they want about pitches, runs and steals on Opening Day.

But the real talk of the town is where to get the best grub.

I love going to 21st Amendment Brewery on 2nd Street in San Francisco, about two blocks away from Oracle Park, for the burgers and a great craft brew. The burgers are wonderful and the condiments amazing.

In terms of what to drink: The brewery's most popular drink is the "Hell or High Watermelon" wheat beer. But the establishment is proud of its entire beer library and its brew comes in whimsical looking cans. There's even a beer brewed with Peet's Ethiopian coffee beans.

Just make sure you arrive early because there is a line out the door on popular days.

On my way to the park, I like to stop by Momo’s, also on 2nd Street, for a quick beer on the patio. You'll recognize Momo's by the black-and-white striped awning out front. The menu features crispy wantons, baked mac and cheese, chicken pot pie and pizza.

If you'd rather get a sandwich to bring in to the park, there's a Safeway with a deli at the corner of 4th and King streets.

There are also a few smaller restaurants in the neighborhood that have recently opened and I plan to try takeout from them soon.

After the game, I like to stop by Woodbury Bar and Gastropub.

It's a bar and restaurant on 3rd Street about a block and a half from the Willie Mays gate heading north towards downtown.

The place has craft cocktails and good food, including truffle Parmesan fries, steak tacos and BBQ brisket sliders.

For some reason, being one block away it seems a bit easier to get into than the bars and restaurants right across the street.

Honorable mention goes to Local Tap sports bar also on Third Street.

It's got several nice beers on tap and has a local feel to it like some old school watering holes I grew going to in San Francisco.

Watermelon beer at 21st Amendment.