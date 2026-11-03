Salinas students, ages 13 and 15, were Moss Landing shooting victims

The Brief The two people who were shot to death at a beach in Moss Landing were students in the Salinas Union High School District. She said the school district extended their "deepest condolences" to the families as they "navigate an unimaginable grief." The Monterey County Sheriff identified them by name as Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13, both of Salinas.



The two teens who were shot to death at a beach in Moss Landing were students in the Salinas Union High School District, according to the superintendent and sheriff's office.

The Monterey County Sheriff identified them by name as Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13, both of Salinas.

An online fundraiser described Nathaniel, or Nate, as a member of the Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football and Cheer organization. He would have turned 14 on Friday, according to the fundraiser.

Salinas students

What we know:

Supt. Zandra Jo Galván said in a letter that she was announcing their deaths with "profound sadness and heavy hearts."

She said the school district is extending their "deepest condolences" to the families as they "navigate an unimaginable grief."

The teens were killed on Monday about 2 a.m. on Jetty Road at Moss Landing State Beach. Two other teens were injured; they have not been identified.

Salinas is a roughly 20-minute drive to Moss Landing, a coastal area between Santa Cruz and Monterey.

Motive unknown

What we don't know:

At a news conference on Monday, Cmdr. Andy Rosas said investigators didn't know the circumstances of the rare beach shooting.

Rosas said detectives had no suspect information or motive to share.

Aerial footage showed crime scene technicians placing evidence markers on the beach near red party cups. Yellow tape also cordoned off a Porta Potty in the area.