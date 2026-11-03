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Salinas students, ages 13 and 15, were Moss Landing shooting victims

By
KTVU FOX 2
California
Updated November 3, 2026 12:46 PM PST Published November 3, 2026 10:09 AM PST
Motive remains unclear in Moss Landing shooting
Motive remains unclear in Moss Landing shooting

Motive remains unclear in Moss Landing shooting

Officials are investigating the motive behind a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach on Monday that left two people dead and two others injured. The beach was temporarily closed while deputies canvassed the scene, but has since reopened.

The Brief

    • The two people who were shot to death at a beach in Moss Landing were students in the Salinas Union High School District.
    • She said the school district extended their "deepest condolences" to the families as they "navigate an unimaginable grief."
    • The Monterey County Sheriff identified them by name as Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13, both of Salinas.

MOSS LANDING, Calif. - The two teens who were shot to death at a beach in Moss Landing were students in the Salinas Union High School District, according to the superintendent and sheriff's office.

The Monterey County Sheriff identified them by name as Marco Antonio Perez, 15, and Nathaniel Flores, 13, both of Salinas.

An online fundraiser described Nathaniel, or Nate, as a member of the Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football and Cheer organization. He would have turned 14 on Friday, according to the fundraiser. 

Salinas students 

What we know:

Supt. Zandra Jo Galván said in a letter that she was announcing their deaths with "profound sadness and heavy hearts."

She said the school district is extending their "deepest condolences" to the families as they "navigate an unimaginable grief."

The teens were killed on Monday about 2 a.m. on Jetty Road at Moss Landing State Beach. Two other teens were injured; they have not been identified. 

Salinas is a roughly 20-minute drive to Moss Landing, a coastal area between Santa Cruz and Monterey. 

Motive unknown 

Multiple deaths in Monterey County; Moss Landing beach closed: sheriff
Multiple deaths in Monterey County; Moss Landing beach closed: sheriff

Multiple deaths in Monterey County; Moss Landing beach closed: sheriff

The Monterey County Sheriff said that there are "multiple fatalities and casualties" that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday and they are currently on scene. Meanwhile, a fire chief said his crews treated two gunshot victims who died on scene and one injured person was taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

At a news conference on Monday, Cmdr. Andy Rosas said investigators didn't know the circumstances of the rare beach shooting. 

Rosas said detectives had no suspect information or motive to share.

Aerial footage showed crime scene technicians placing evidence markers on the beach near red party cups. Yellow tape also cordoned off a Porta Potty in the area. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Salinas Union High School District, the Monterey County Sheriff, GoFundMe, visual evidence. 

California