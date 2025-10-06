article

Samuel Merritt University, the historic East Bay college specializing in health education, is set to open a new downtown Oakland campus next year.

The private university has several campuses across California, including Oakland, San Mateo, Sacramento and Fresno.

The $240-million campus will open Jan. 5, 2026.

"This campus is Samuel Merritt University’s commitment to the healthcare workforce development that our region depends on," said Ching-Hua Wang, university president.

Impact

Big picture view:

The university hopes the new downtown Oakland campus will help revitalize the city beyond the campus community.

"By drawing thousands of students, faculty and staff into downtown Oakland daily, the campus will boost local businesses, support small vendors through procurement partnerships and create a vibrant hub of activity," the university said in a statement.

The current Telegraph Avenue campus will move to the new location on 12th Street.

The university hopes the new campus will also help with the Bay Area's "critical shortage" of healthcare workers.

Samuel Merritt Hospital and its nursing school first opened in Oakland in 1909.

The university has programs in nursing, health sciences and podiatric medicine. Students can earn bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, along with select certificates.