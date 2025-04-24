San Anselmo restaurant helps families of 4 teen girls who died in Marin County crash

A restaurant in San Anselmo has been helping to raise funds to help the families in Marin County, whose daughters died and were injured in a deadly crash near Fairfax.

Creekside Pizza and taproom has been maintaining a website with updates about the crash, including links to GoFundMe platforms for the victim's families.

Pat Townsley, the owner, told KTVU on Wednesday that he felt the need to put together the website the day after the crash on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on San Geronimo Valley Road.

Four girls, between the ages of 14 and 16, were killed. The driver and another passenger went to the hospital. One of those girls, Marley Barclay, was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Marley's mother told KTVU that according to her daughter, another car veered across the lanes, causing the 16-year-old driver to swerve and crash. The California Highway Patrol has not concluded what caused the crash at this point.

"We are such a tight-knit community here in town," Townsley said. "And we have the resources here at creekside to be kind of the community epicenter for news and things that are going on in town."

Townsley said he felt it "incumbent upon us to kind of take the lead on this and the resources are all there for the community. I wanted to help out for these devastated families that will never recover from this tragedy here in San Anselmo."

The restaurant is also coordinating meal donations for all the victim's families, so that they don't have to worry about cooking during their time of grief.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: The fundraisers and meal trains are here.