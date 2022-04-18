San Francisco: 4 people stabbed, one with life-threatening injuries

San Francisco police said four people were stabbed early Sunday morning in the Tenderloin District.

At approximately 5:25 a.m. officers found four victims with stab wounds near Hyde and Eddy Streets. The victims told police that a male approached them, pulled out a knife and began to stabbed them.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco hires 200 public health workers to support needs of Tenderloin community

Officers rendered aid and called medics to the scene, who transported all the victims to the hospital. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police did not give any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Family searches for answers 2 years after San Francisco man's unsolved Tenderloin homicide