A San Francisco police sergeant is being hailed a hero after helping 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall, who was shot during an attempted robbery over the weekend.

Sgt. Joelle Harrell recalled hearing shots Saturday in Union Square.

The 30-year police veteran rushed toward the danger that day and found Pearsall, bloodied from a gunshot wound to the chest.

"I see him look down and he's like, 'Am I going to die?'" she said.

Harrell said she jumped into "mom mode" and used her hands to apply pressure to his wounds. She also leaned into her Catholic faith to coach the athlete.

"I grabbed hold of him really tight and said, 'Look at Me!' I said, 'I know you don't know me, but please trust me.' I said, 'It's not your time. You're going to be OK. God is with us right now,'" the sergeant recalled.

Cellphone video from a witness showed Harrell helping Pearsall into an ambulance.

She then focused on tracking down the injured suspect, who police believe was shot with his own gun during the struggle.

Days after the shooting, Harrell's emotions were still high.

"I was so sorry to see that happen," she said.

Police Chief Bill Scott counts her as one of his best officers and praised her actions.

"When people come here to commit crimes, we want them to know that you will be caught and we will prosecute with our district attorney to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

While some question safety in Union Square, Scott said the shooter was caught within a minute.

He added that crime is down in the city, including robberies, by more than 20%.

As for Harrell, she said she was just doing her job. She felt in her heart that Pearsall would be fine.

"I will cheer for him. I'm going to get his jersey," said Harrell.

Pearsall is now on the 49ers' non-football injury list, which means he won't play for at least four weeks.

The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting Pearsall is from Tracy.

He faces robbery and attempted murder charges and is being held in a juvenile justice center.