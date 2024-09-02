San Francisco safety debated after 49er Ricky Pearsall shooting

Fans are now weighing in on the shooting of a San Francisco 49ers player on Saturday during an attempted robbery in the middle of Union Square.

Ricky Pearsall, 23, was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

"Bad people, bad place, bad timing. I just hope all is well for him," said Anthony Nunez, a 49ers fan in San Jose.

In San Jose’s San Pedro Square, Nunez said while he’s glad to know that Pearsall survived the attempted robbery, he doesn’t think San Francisco is to blame.

"I mean there’s crime everywhere you go. So, it’s kind of hard to pinpoint a certain city," said Nunez.

49er draft pick Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in San Franciscos Union Square. Aug. 31, 2024 Photo: Diana Luna

San Francisco police say a 17-year-old suspect from Tracy attempted to rob Pearsall about 3:30 p.m. A struggle ensued. Pearsall was shot in the chest and the teen was also injured. The teen is now in police custody with pending charges.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the incident.

"We are glad that the victim will be OK. But this incident does set us back from all the hard work that we’ve done in order to make significant changes to public safety in San Francisco," said Breed.

Pearsall is expected to fully recover.

Pearsall’s mother also posted this message on social media, saying the bullet missed her son’s vital organs and exited his back. She also thanked God for saving her son’s life.

"It’s an opportunity for people to sit back and appreciate the moments of their lives and understand that your life could be gone at any second," said Chico De Mayo, of San Jose.

With the 49ers' first game just days away, fans are hopeful the season will get off to a great start despite what happened to Pearsall.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall enters an ambulance after being shot in the chest. Aug. 31, 2024. Photo: Diana Luna

"I think ideally you need to know what you’re doing and who you’re with. Have good security, have people that are local to protect you, but it’s not his fault. San Francisco needs to tighten up on security, especially in Union Square," said De Mayo.

Breed also says she hopes the steps the city has taken to improve crime and security will show that this shooting was an isolated incident by someone from a different city.