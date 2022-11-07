San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide

article

A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday.

The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven

SEE ALSO: Safeway security guard shot trying to stop alleged shoplifter

While on scene, witnesses pointed out to police a man who was seen spitting on the victim while he was unconscious, investigators said.

Police detained the man, identified as Alexis Octavio Meneses of Brisbane. He was ultimately cited for misdemeanor battery and released.

Police said detectives later obtained and reviewed surveillance video which they said gave detectives "probable cause to believe Meneses caused the victim’s injuries."

The video showed Meneses punching the victim, which caused him to fall to the ground and hit his head, according to investigators.

"While the victim was on the ground unconscious, Meneses kicked the victim multiple times and minutes later he is observed spitting on the victim," police said in a news release.

On Oct. 31, officers arrested Meneses again. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on charges including assault and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury.

On Friday, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

On Monday, Meneses appeared in court and the charges were amended to manslaughter.

Police said the case remained an open and active investigation and urged anyone who may have information to contact police through the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or via text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.