San Francisco bank robberies point to one suspect, police say

San Francisco police believe one person is responsible for at least two, if not three, bank robberies on Saturday.

Surveillance photos from two of the banks show a robbery suspect wearing similar clothing.

In one incident, a vest appears to cover what looks like the sweatshirt worn in the second robbery.

Surveillance photos from the third robbery appears to show different clothing, but SFPD said they are looking into whether it is also connected.

Advertisement

ALSO: Gene Ransom, Berkeley basketball legend, killed in Oakland freeway shooting