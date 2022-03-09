San Francisco bar owner relieved at soon not having to check proof of vaccination

At Soda Popinski’s bar in Nob Hill, signs are posted on the front window and door reminding customers to show proof of vaccination before entering. Starting Friday, patrons will only need to show they’re of legal drinking age to sit at the bar.

Bars, restaurants, and gyms in the city will no longer be required by a health order to check vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID test. This comes three weeks after the city lifted its indoor mask requirement.

Ben Bleiman is the owner of Soda Popinski’s and the founder of the San Francisco Bar Owner’s Alliance. He said many business owners are excited and ready to embrace these changes. "This is ceremonial in some ways. But it’s a big deal. It feels like a huge load off our shoulders. We are so ready to get back to business as usual," said Bleiman.

Mayor London Breed made the announcement in a series of tweets, saying case rates continue to fall. About 83% of San Franciscans are vaccinated. Doctor Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF said business owners should be ready to be flexible if numbers rise again.

"I think we're on a good track I think there's a combination of natural immunity from people being exposed to recent overcrowded surge there is a high rate of vaccination and boosting in general," said Chin-Hong.

The vaccine mandate first went into effect in August, during the Delta surge. San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to check vaccine cards at the door.

Businesses also have the right to make their own decision to continue requiring proof of vaccination.