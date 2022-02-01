San Francisco drops indoor mask mandate at gyms, offices and college classrooms

Let's see your face!

As of Tuesday, it's OK for people in San Francisco to ditch their indoor masks at the office, gym, college classroom, religious gatherings and other so-called "stable cohorts" where everyone is vaccinated.

The added caveat is that everyone in those settings must also have received a vaccine booster, if eligible.

Prior to the winter’s omicron surge, people in San Francisco had to be fully vaccinated, but not boosted.

MORE: Oakland Unified won't require students to get vaccinated this year

People who don’t meet the vaccination requirements can join their groups "with the added safety of showing a negative test and wearing a mask," the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a statement.

San Francisco’s decision was cheered by Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breathe, a California group opposing mask mandates. She said she hoped the restrictions would soon be eased for other businesses as well as public schools.

"Mandates should have already been lifted a long time ago," McKeeman said in a statement. "It’s time to get back to living for the good of our children and our social, mental and physical health instead of playing political theater with these mandates."

California’s statewide indoor masking mandate is due to expire Feb. 15.

Also starting on Tuesday, visitors must show proof of vaccination booster shots to get into San Francisco's Chase Center. Guests younger than 12 have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test.

MORE: Pfizer expected to seek FDA authorization of COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Chase Center is now the nation's first arena to require booster shots.

On Friday, the city of San Jose will require proof of a booster shot to get into the SAP center.

And, in Oakland, people now have to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors at restaurants and bars. The ordinance also applies to gyms, entertainment venues, theaters, and large indoor events.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.