San Francisco bartender critically injured in hit-and-run

A plea for help from the mother of a woman critically injured by a hit-and-run driver.

It's been more than two weeks since the incident and no one's been arrested.

The victim is Alexandra Tamez known as "Alex" to her friends and family. She works as a bar tender at Waterbar Restaurant along the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

"She's very outgoing, strong in her beliefs," said Tamez's mother, Lisa Quiroz who's here in San Francisco from Texas to care for her daughter.

She is suffering from life-threatening injuries following the collision.

"I want justice for my daughter. Whoever hit her just left her out there. You wouldn't do that to an animal," said Quiroz.

On Feb. 11 about 12:35 a.m., Tamez had just gotten off work from Waterbar.

She was bicycling home when she was hit on 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Nissan Altima sedan, model year between 2013 and 2016.

It has damage to the front bumper on the passenger side. It was last seen going southbound on 3rd Street.

"That was the shocker and at that point, she was clinging onto life," said Pete Sittnick, owner of Waterbar.

He said Tamez had been working at the restaurant for three years. She is popular and well-loved by her co-workers and customers.

He shared a video of her making drinks at the restaurant and said he was known for coming up with her own drink recipes.

"She's just got a lot of personality from the pink streaks in her hair to the way the smiles," said Sittnick.

Now, the vibrant 32-year-old is fighting for her life. Quiroz said her daughter started to emerge from a coma Monday.

She's suffering from a traumatic brain injury, a fractured jaw and ribs.

Mom said her daughter faces a long and difficult road to recovery, but she's optimistic. .

"She's strong. She's tough. She has a lot of grit," said Quiroz, "I want them to own up to their actions and I don't want them to do this to anyone else. "

Mom said she's grateful that a witness who heard the crash, came to her daughter's aide and called 911.

Quiroz is urging anyone with information to contact police.

She is planning to relocate to San Francisco from Texas temporarily to help with daughter's recovery.