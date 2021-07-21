San Francisco-based Salesforce finalizes $27B acquisition of Slack
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area cloud software giant Salesforce says it has finalized its $27 billion dollar acquisition of Slack.
The deal passed a review by the Antitrust Division of the DOJ.
Slack is a messaging app designed to replace email for internal communication.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that together, the two companies will offer businesses a digital headquarters for working from anywhere.
Both companies are based in San Francisco.
Illustration photo - Logo of Salesforce is displayed on a smartphone backdropped by Slack logo on screen. Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Slack Technologies,