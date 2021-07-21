Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco-based Salesforce finalizes $27B acquisition of Slack

By KTVU Staff
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area cloud software giant Salesforce says it has finalized its $27 billion dollar acquisition of Slack. 

The deal passed a review by the Antitrust Division of the DOJ.

Slack is a messaging app designed to replace email for internal communication. 

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that together, the two companies will offer businesses a digital headquarters for working from anywhere. 

Both companies are based in San Francisco.

Logo of Salesforce is displayed on a smartphone backdropped by Slack logo on screen. Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Slack Technologies,

