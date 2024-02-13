The next round of Bay Area rain should arrive just as you're buying your sweetheart some roses or thinking of having a candlelight dinner.

The National Weather Service forecasts that the skies should open up on Wednesday after 4 p.m. with the chance of rain at 80%.

Up to a quarter inch of rain in cities such as Oakland and San Francisco are possible.

The rain will last through the evening into Thursday at 4 a.m.

Meteorologists predict the sun should peek through by 10 a.m. Thursday, with another round of rain hitting again on Friday after 4 p.m.

Friday should be off-and-on rain until 10 p.m., when it should begin to get wet again.

Rain is expected throughout the weekend on Saturday evening and Sunday and Monday, which is President's Day.