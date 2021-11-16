San Francisco Bayview shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

article

One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on Tuesday, police say.

San Francisco police said at around 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of La Salle Avenue and 3rd Street for a 911 call that someone had been shot inside a vehicle.

Police said they located a vehicle that matched the caller's description. Inside they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot would. Police said they rendered aid before the victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. No further details on the victim, his condition or the nature of the shooting were provided.

Police remained at the scene to investigate. There is no suspect information and no known arrests in this case.

Advertisement

RELATED: 1 dead, another wounded in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury shooting