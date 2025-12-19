San Francisco to be represented in Rose Parade - a 1st in nearly 50 years

The Brief For the first time in nearly 50 years, San Francisco will be represented in the Rose Parade, and organizers are inviting the public to help bring the float to life. It marks the city’s first appearance in the Rose Parade since 1978. Renderings of the San Francisco float show a tribute to some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.



For the first time in nearly 50 years, San Francisco will be represented in the Rose Parade, and organizers are inviting the public to help bring the float to life.

City tourism officials say parts of San Francisco’s float for the New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena will be displayed this weekend in Union Square, where residents and visitors can help decorate elements of the entry.

It marks the city’s first appearance in the Rose Parade since 1978.

The Rose Parade is one of the nation’s longest-running New Year’s Day traditions, held annually ahead of the Rose Bowl college football game in Pasadena.

Renderings of the San Francisco float show a tribute to some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, including a 24-foot-tall Golden Gate Bridge, 8-foot-tall Painted Ladies, a 13-foot-long cable car and the Chinatown Dragon Gate.

The idea for the float came from San Francisco Travel, the city’s tourism agency.

Chief Executive Officer Anna Marie Presutti said involving the local community was a priority, even though the full float is being built in Southern California.

"Because they’re building the float in Pasadena, we asked the float builder to send pieces of the float up here so we can get the community involved and decorate it," Presutti said.

Beginning Friday, members of the public can visit Union Square to help place flowers on parts of the float, including large "SF" letters and one of the Painted Ladies. While the entire float will not be on display, organizers say the hands-on experience will allow San Franciscans to take part in the project.