San Francisco braces for fall back to most restrictive tier

The Thanksgiving holiday is two days away, and state and local leaders say we are in the midst of a major surge of the coronavirus. They're saying the next two weeks will determine what happens for the next two months.

Health experts say the state's increasing COVID rates at a time when there is often a lot of holiday pose a dangerous mix.

State health officials say this holiday has to be different from years past, the growing COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates simply make family gatherings too risky.

"I think it's really necessary to modify or pause our usual traditions to really stop the surge this year and of course, we're re-emphasizing that the best way to celebrate is with members of your own household or virtually," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary.

There are no longer any counties in California in the yellow or least restrictive tier. Infection, hospitalization and ICU rates are expected to continue rising, saying that will likely mean more tragedy to come.

"I think that certainly the number of deaths will likely go up," said Ghaly.

San Francisco is maintaining its position in the red tier, but health leaders are saying that based on trends, the city will likely be moved to the most restrictive tier sometime this week.

"We do expect that we will be assigned to the more restrictive purple tier, so if and when that happens the city will be required to roll back or reduce several activities within 24 hours," said Joaquin Torres from San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

San Francisco's health leaders have stressed that holiday travel plans for Thanksgiving endanger the city, county and state. The director of public health said a negative COVID test is no reason to endanger family and friends over Thanksgiving dinner.

"Please do not use public testing resources in advance of engaging in behaviors that easily spread the virus, namely to travel or gather with people from outside of your household," said Dr. Grant Colfax from San Francisco's Department of Public Health.

San Francisco officials said that despite the COVID rate increases, good news could be right around the corner with encouraging data on vaccine trials pubic health leaders are already developing plans for distribution.

"We are preparing for vaccine distribution in the city," said Colfax. "We have at our COVID command center an extensive planning team looking at opportunities and working with key partners throughout the city."

Health experts say it is not too late to call friends and family to opt out of in person gatherings, saying the best gift you could give this year is the gift of good health.