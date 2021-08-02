San Francisco cable cars are now running

People on Monday can finally ride one of San Francisco’s historic cable cars for the first time in more than a year after service was shut down in response to the pandemic.

Not only that, but rides are free through the end of the month.

To mark the return of the cable cars, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials will meet later in the morning to talk about the importance of reopening the iconic cable cars as just one step in the city’s economic recovery.

Cable car service was halted back in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, only the Powell-Hyde line is back open.

The line runs between the Union Square neighborhood and Fisherman's Wharf.

A later phase will add the Powell-Mason and California lines back into operation.

The cable cars are scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Facemasks are required to ride.